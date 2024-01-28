Osimhen Has Hunger to Win – Oliseh

Former Nigerian midfielder Sunday Oliseh has hailed Victor Osimhen following the 2-0 win recorded by the Super Eagles against Cameroon at the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast.

Ademola Lookman scored twice in each half to hand Nigeria a famous win over the Indomitable Lions.

Victor Osimhen broke free and laid off a pass to Lookman, who saw his weak finish trickle pass the line to give the three times African champions their first goal.

In a post on X, Oliseh hailed the Napoli forward for his display of skill in notable departments of play.

He wrote, “Victor Osimhen! Victor Osimhen!! Extremely impressed not only by his offensive runs, defensive work but even on corner kicks against tormenting of the Cameroonian defence, but mostly by his leadership and hunger to win! Bravo to our African Ballon D’or.”