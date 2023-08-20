Osimhen Gives Update On Napoli Contract Extension

Victor Osimhen has disclosed ongoing discussions with Napoli regarding a potential contract extension. Despite interest from prominent European clubs this summer, the Serie A champions are actively working to secure a renewed deal with the Nigerian footballer.

Furthermore, Napoli reportedly turned down two offers from Al Hilal, a team in the Saudi Arabia Professional Football League, for Osimhen’s services.

While rumors circulated about Osimhen and the club reaching a new contract agreement, the forward has subtly suggested that no official agreement has been finalized as of now.

“There was a lot of speculation which is true,” Osimhen told DAZN.

“The president is the boss. We are still negotiating [over a new contract], we’ll see at the end of the transfer window. For now, I am a Napoli player which is the most important thing. I will give my heart and soul to this team as I’ve always done in the past. We’ll see what happens.”