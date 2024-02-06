Osimhen Declared Fit for Super Eagles’ AFCON Semi-Final Clash

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have received a significant boost ahead of their AFCON semi-final match against South Africa, as Victor Osimhen has been declared fit for the crucial encounter.

In a press statement released by the Team Media Officer, Babafemi Raji, on Tuesday, it was confirmed that the African Player of the Year has joined the team in Bouaké and participated in training with the squad.

Raji emphasized that Osimhen has undergone clearance and is available for selection in the upcoming match against South Africa.

“Victor Osimhen has been declared fit and available for selection in the semi-final clash against South Africa on Wednesday. He has joined the team in Bouaké and has trained with the squad today,” the statement read.

The news of Osimhen’s fitness comes as a relief for Nigerian fans and the coaching staff, as the striker’s presence adds depth and potency to the Super Eagles’ attacking options.

With the semi-final showdown looming, expectations are high for Nigeria to deliver a strong performance and secure a place in the tournament final. Osimhen’s availability further strengthens the team’s chances of success as they vie for continental glory.