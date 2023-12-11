Osimhen Crowned 2023 CAF Footballer Of The Year

In a historic moment in Marakesh, Victor Osimhen has secured the prestigious title of the 2023 African Footballer of the Year, bringing an end to Nigeria’s 24-year quest for the continent’s top individual football honor. The last Nigerian to claim this accolade was legendary Kanu Nwankwo in 1999.

Osimhen’s stellar year reached its zenith on Monday as the Super Eagles forward was bestowed with the coveted award, underscoring his emergence as one of the world’s premier players. His remarkable achievements both with Napoli and the national team contributed to this recognition.

The Napoli striker played a pivotal role in his club’s triumphant Serie A campaign, where they clinched the title after a 33-year hiatus. Osimhen’s prolific scoring, with 26 goals in the league, earned him the Pichichi (top scorer) award, making him the first African to achieve this feat and surpassing George Weah’s record in the Italian top flight.

Notably, Osimhen’s outstanding performances garnered him a place in the Serie A Team of the Year and the Best Striker prize for the 2022/23 season. His remarkable achievements were further underscored by his ninth-place finish in the 2023 Ballon d’Or rankings, marking the highest position for an African player in the history of the award.

Despite Nigeria’s disappointment in missing out on the 2022 World Cup qualification to Ghana, Osimhen’s impact on the Super Eagles was immense, finishing as the top scorer in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification race with an impressive tally of 10 goals.

Although injuries have affected his current season with Napoli, with six goals in 10 games, Monday’s African Footballer of the Year accolade stands as a crowning achievement for the Nigerian striker, capping off a highly successful year in his career.