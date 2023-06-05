Osimhen Celebrates Winning Scudetto, Thanks Fans

Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen, has said winning the Scudetto is one of the happiest moments of his life as a footballer.

The striker made this known in a post on social media showing appreciation to fans and everyone that made the feat possible.

He said, “This achievement fills me with pride and joy, and we couldn’t have done it without the unwavering support of our coaches, and the incredible Napoli fans. This victory belongs to all of us!

“The journey to this huge victory hasn’t always been smooth sailing, but it’s the ups and downs that have shaped us into the champions we are today! We turned every moment of adversity, setbacks, and tough defeats to more motivation, hunger and determination to keep fighting hard. The fans lifted us up, kept encouraging us, and reminding us of the greatness we were capable of achieving.

“Not only that, I emerged as the best striker of the Serie A 2022-2023 season, which makes me the first African player ever to win the golden boot in the league history and first player to combine this achievement with the Scudetto since 2009.This gives me so much joy and i am incredibly humbled to have achieved these.

“To my fans worldwide , I see you all! The support, the motivations and the love, I am super grateful. You all have always honoured me and I am proud to be a Nigerian. Thank You For The Unforgettable Journey.

“God Is The Greatest.”