Osimhen at Napoli Good for Nigeria – Peseiro

Nigeria’s national team coach, Jose Peseiro, expressed his delight that Victor Osimhen chose to stay with Napoli this summer.

Napoli enjoyed a spectacular 2022/23 season, securing the Scudetto for the first time in more than three decades. Osimhen, the team’s forward, played a pivotal role in this achievement, showcasing his exceptional skills on the field.

His outstanding performances during the season attracted interest from some of Europe’s top clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain. These European heavyweights sought to acquire Osimhen’s services, recognizing his immense talent and potential.

However, Osimhen made a significant decision to decline offers from these prestigious clubs, instead opting to continue his career at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with Napoli.

Coach Peseiro applauded Osimhen’s choice, emphasizing the positive impact it would have on the Nigerian national team.

“But Victor is very happy in Napoli. For his growth path, staying in Europe and showing off in the Champions League remains the best way. He is young and has time to prove his talent,” he told Italian news outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

“Then I understand that in the face of certain offers one can waver: two seasons in Arabia are worth more than ten in Europe, but money is not everything. Victor has improved a lot in Italy.”