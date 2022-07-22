Oshoala Thanks Teammates After CAF Award Record Fifth Win

Super Falcons striker, Asisat Oshoala, has won the CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award for a record fifth time.

She beat Zambia’s Grace Chanda and Ajara Nchout Njoya of Cameroon to claim the CAF Women’s Player of The Year Award for a record fifth time.

Senegalese superstar Sadio (Senegal/Liverpool) retained his men’s title at the awards ceremony held in Rabat, Morocco, on Thursday.

Oshoala is now the sole record holder for the most award wins, thus stamping her authority on the continent.

The 27-year-old equalled countrywoman Perpetua Nkwocha’s fourth CAF Women’s Player of the Year Award at the 2019 Awards Gala.

“It’s a record-breaking night for me as an Individual and for Africa as a whole. I’ve got five, FIVE!

“I want to thank everyone who helped me out in my career. The 2021/122 season was really tough for me.

“This year made me realise if you don’t fall, you don’t know the power of comeback. Special thanks to my teammates at FC Barcelona and the national team, the best team in the world Super Falcons.

“Also, thanks to my (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick, for always helping us and making sure we can do our stuff on the pitch. I want to dedicate this award to the Super Falcons team, who showed the world their hard work even though they were two women down.”