Oshoala Scores Brace For Barcelona Against Huelva

Asisat Oshoala, the top forward for the Super Falcons, scored twice for Barcelona Women on Saturday, January 14, to help the Spanish team defeat Huelva 3-0.

In the Spanish Primera División of the Liga de Futebol Femenino, the 28-year-old Nigerian superstar shined in stylish manner and once again shown her top quality and technique to earn a comfortable away victory for Barcelona.

In the 21st minute, Oshoala headed in a pullback by Ana-Maria Crnogorevi to give Barcelona the lead.

Marionq Caldentey’s strike past Huelva’s goalie in the 32nd minute gave Barcelona a second goal.

In the 57th minute, Oshoala scored the third goal for Barcelona after converting a low cross from Caldentey.

The five-time winner of the African Best Women’s Player of the Year award continues to display her exceptional class.

When Head Coach Jonatan Giráldez substituted Keira Walsh for her in the 74th minute, she was denied the opportunity to score a hat-trick.

Barcelona maintained its three-goal advantage and currently has a 10-point advantage over Levante in second place.

Oshoala has already scored seven goals and one assist in 13 league games for Barcelona this season, as well as four goals in five Women’s Champions league games, as she maintains her good form after finishing the previous season as the league’s leading scorer.

Oshoala made a statement on Saturday after being unexpectedly left off of the list of 14 players nominated for the Best FIFA Women’s Player award for 2022.

The striker had an outstanding season for Barcelona, becoming the first African woman to be nominated for the Women Ballon D’Or Feminine award. She ultimately placed 16th on the list.

After contributing 20 goals to become the league’s leading scorer and winning the Pichichi Trophy, Oshoala became the first African woman to do so in Spain’s Primera División.

She was crucial to Barcelona’s success as they won the Spanish Iberdrola championship and advanced to the 2022 Women’s Champions League final with four goals.

The Spanish Women’s Super Cup final, which will take place on Thursday, January 19, will see Barcelona playing host to archrival Real Madrid.