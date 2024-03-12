Oshiomhole Criticizes Senate Amid Budget Padding Allegations

Senator Adams Oshiomhole of Edo North has voiced his concerns regarding the budget padding allegations that have recently emerged within the Senate, describing the situation as deeply troubling.

In his remarks on the Senate floor, Senator Oshiomhole expressed dismay over the allegations, suggesting that they have laid bare the inner workings of the Senate, leaving it exposed in the public domain.

The comments were made in response to revelations raised by Bauchi Central Senator Abdul Ningi, who, in his capacity as the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, alleged discrepancies in the implementation of the 2024 budget. Senator Ningi asserted that the National Assembly had passed a budget of N25 trillion, differing from the N28.7 trillion being implemented by the Federal Government.

Oshiomhole said, “We have been stripped naked in the market place, so we can’t now wrap it up like it’s nothing

“He has made credible contributions in this Senate so I think he can still remedy it having agreed that something went wrong.

“What was the figure in the Appropriation Bill that was approved? Somebody answered N28 billion, therefore, any suggestion that it was N25 billion is simply a lie.

“The problem of trying to defend a lie is that you have to stick to more lies to defend lies

“Ningi has a duty to his children that he will not be the man reported in the media as saying what is not true.”