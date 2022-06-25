O’shea Warns Erik Ten Hag ABout Ronaldo

Former Manchester United player, John O’shea, has advised manager Erik Ten Hag to see Cristiano Ronaldo for who he is as he builds his team.

Ronaldo, despite being 37, scored 24 goals in 39 appearances for United last season.

According to O’shea, Ten Hag needs sich a player who provides goals, adding that the Portuguese will want to be the key man in the team.

“Cristiano Ronaldo will want to be the key man for Manchester United next season, but there will be discussions and Erik ten Hag said in his first press conference that he’ll have those with Ronaldo in person, rather than telling the media,” O’Shea, who played alongside Ronaldo for six seasons, told Paddy Power (via Mirror).

He added, “When you see what he does and the goals he brings to the team, having Cristiano there is going to be an asset and I’m sure the new manager will get that across to him. He brings goals and every team wants goals – they are so crucial.”

“Every manager wants new attackers and new signings, but he will have Cristiano Ronaldo in his side who can produce hat tricks, winning goals and amazing quality. He will want to play every game as always and what is wrong with that? But the manager has to control that and make sure he uses him in the right way.”