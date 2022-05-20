OSGoF Plans To Produce Solution Providing Map For Nigerian Govt

In order to provide the Federal Government a readily tool for effective decisions and solutions for challenges of various operations, planning, designs and implementation of especially physical infrastructures and other developmental projects, the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) has planned to produce a large-scale base map of the entire country.

The Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Surv. Abudulganiyu Adeyemi Adebomehin ahead some members of his management held a meeting with representatives of WOOLPERT, an international company and its Nigerian partners, LordsField Company at the Survey House, Abuja to start discussions for success of the project. The project is for the mapping of the nooks and crannies of the country, upgrading of facilities and trainings of professionals of the Nigerian Government.

Although, the project is capital-intensive, Surv. Adebomehin said it would remain an issue on the national burner until Nigeria is well mapped, because no country in the world can resolve its challenges and develop without being mapped. The large-scale map according to him will show every area, number of houses and other infrastructures, power and transmission lines for government to behold even at a glance for decisions and approvals of operations and projects.

The SGoF thanked the companies for showing commitment towards helping the country achieve this and pledged the cooperation of his Office to all agreements as necessitated by the Nigerian Government.

In various statements, the Managing Director of LordsField, Oluropo Olajugba and WOOLPERT’s representatives, the Program Director l, Cecilia Hattingh and the Sales Director, Jannie Engelke all expressed the importance of digital applications in every operation. Olajugba disclosed that WOOLPERT Company was over 108 years old and have been working in America and currently partnering the Ordinance Survey, the national mapping agency in Britain.

In the power-point presentation made by the Head of the Department of Photogrammetry and Remote-Sensing of OSGoF, Surv. Afeez Azeez, the benefits of the country having what he called “A Total Solution” base map include among others effective health and disease control management; proper management of education; basis for robust socioeconomic advancement and e-commerce; mining and mineral exploration efficiency, wealth and job creation.

Others are for good land administration and taxation; effective boundary delineation and demarcation; effective crime control system; reliable agricultural system and food security; management of infrastructure such as roads, buildings and other constructions.