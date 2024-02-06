OSGOF Launches Hands-On Training on Continuously Operating Reference Stations

The Surveyor-General of the Federation, Surveyor Abuduganiyu Adebomehin has inaugurated a three days-long hands-on training session on Continuously Operating Reference Stations (COR) software for the directors in the office.

The training focuses on enhancing their proficiency in utilizing the (COR) software, a critical tool in their technical repertoire. COR is a GPS station that provides positioning data for surveying and other uses. It has a GPS receiver, an antenna, a data logger, and a communication device. It can operate continuously or periodically.

Adeomehin urged the participating directors to approach the training with utmost dedication and encouraged them to provide constructive feedback to the instructors regarding their experience with the COR software. He emphasized the significance of COR while highlighting its role in predicting weather patterns and as an essential technical skill integral to their professional responsibilities.

The training underscores the commitment of the Surveyor-General and his team to continually invest in the professional development of the organization’s leadership, ensuring they stay at the forefront of technological advancements in their field.