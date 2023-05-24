Ortom Speaks On Joining APC, Supporting Tinubu

After leaving office, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has made it clear that he has no intention of defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Instead, as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he pledged his support and commitment to working with President-elect Bola Tinubu.

During an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Governor Ortom emphasized his dedication to upholding equity and justice within Nigeria.

He stated that his efforts in advocating for a southern presidency were driven by his strong belief in the principles of fairness and justice.

Despite not joining the APC, Ortom remains committed to playing an active role in promoting the well-being and progress of the country.

He said, “That is not on my table, I’m in PDP, and I worked for the Southern presidency, which Tinubu and Obi were part of. Defecting is not on my table now.

“If Tinubu is sworn in, I will continue to pray and support him to succeed.

“I remain the leader of PDP in Benue State but will continue to work for equity and justice in Nigeria.”