Politics

Ortom Speaks On Joining APC, Supporting Tinubu

Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
5
Samuel Ortom
Samuel Ortom

After leaving office, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has made it clear that he has no intention of defecting to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Instead, as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), he pledged his support and commitment to working with President-elect Bola Tinubu.

During an interview on Arise Television’s Morning Show on Wednesday, Governor Ortom emphasized his dedication to upholding equity and justice within Nigeria.

He stated that his efforts in advocating for a southern presidency were driven by his strong belief in the principles of fairness and justice.

Despite not joining the APC, Ortom remains committed to playing an active role in promoting the well-being and progress of the country.

He said, “That is not on my table, I’m in PDP, and I worked for the Southern presidency, which Tinubu and Obi were part of. Defecting is not on my table now.

“If Tinubu is sworn in, I will continue to pray and support him to succeed.

“I remain the leader of PDP in Benue State but will continue to work for equity and justice in Nigeria.”

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi2 hours ago
5

Related Articles

House of Reps

Opposition Members-elect Endorse Abbas, Kalu For Speaker, Deputy Speaker

2 hours ago
Tinubu, Atiku

Tinubu’s Inauguration Doesn’t Bother Me – Atiku

22 hours ago

NYSC DG Lied On Mbah’s Certificate Saga – Enugu PDP

4 days ago
Gunmen

Osun APC Condemns Gunmen Invasion Of Akin Adeyi’s House

5 days ago