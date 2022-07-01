Ortom Shows Solidarity To Bishop Dugu At Coronation

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom today Friday, July 1st, 2022, joined other Nigerians from all walks of life at Akume Atongo Stadium, to witness the Episcopal Consecration and Installation of Most Reverend Isaac Dugu Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Katsina-Ala.

Bishop Dugu was installed as the second Bishop of the Catholic Diocese.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Ortom reaffirmed the readiness of his administration to sustain the partnership it has with the Church towards tackling the challenges militating against development.

He congratulated the new Bishop and prayed that his Episcopate would win more souls for Jesus and sustain peace in Katsina-Ala Diocese and the State in general.

Earlier in a homily, the Apostolic Nuncio to Nigeria, Most Reverend Antonio Guido Filipazzi explained that the primary task of the Bishop is to promote unity among the people so that they may love God and follow his teachings, pointing out that “The Bishop’s mission is at the service of the unity of the Church and humanity.”

The Papal Nuncio who was the Principal Consecrator, discouraged divisions in the Church stressing that “If the Church is divided, the society cannot stand united” and urged the faithful to collaborate with the new Bishop for the unity of the Diocese.

Metropolitan Archbishop of Abuja Archdiocese, Most Reverend Ignatius Ayau Kaigama who spoke on behalf of the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, CBCN, promised to stand by the new Bishop and the Diocese of Katsina-Ala urging him to bring his talents to bear on the Nigerian Church.

Most Reverend Dugu in his acceptance speech, appreciated God and thanked the Holy Father, Pope Francis for finding him worthy of appointment.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of his predecessor, late Bishop Peter Adoboh in laying a foundation for the Diocese and pledged to work hard to sustain the legacies of tending the flock with dedication.

Also speaking, the Bishop of Gboko Diocese, Most Reverend William Avenya thanked Pope Francis for the opportunity to oversee the Diocese of Katsina-Ala as Apostolic Administrator.

Bishop Avenya also commended Governor Ortom for what he described as the Governor’s “Wonderful accompaniment with the Church”, saying the Governor animated the work and has provided a functional vehicle for the new Bishop.

The Tor Tiv, His Royal Majesty, Professor James Iorzua Ayatse in a goodwill message appreciated God and Pope Francis for appointing a new Bishop for Katsina-Ala and counselled his subjects to support the new Bishop in prayers to succeed, expressing the hope that God would use the Bishop to restore peace and development in the Sankera axis of the State.

Top government officials among them the Senator representing Benue North-East Senatorial district, Senator Gabriel Suswam, Speaker, Benue State House of Assembly and PDP Governorship Candidate, Engr. Titus Uba, Secretary to State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN as well as 26 Catholic Bishops across the country graced the event.