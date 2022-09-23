Ortom Presents Official Vehicles To 23 LG Chairmen

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has presented new Toyota Hilux vehicles to the 23 Local Government Council Chairmen in the state for official use.

Presenting the vehicles to the Council Chairmen on Monday, September 19th, 2022 at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, the Governor urged them to use the vehicles judiciously for the service of their people.

He said the vehicles were meant to enhance the effective operations of the local government Chairmen in their respective areas.

Governor Ortom pointed out that the choice of the Toyota Hilux vehicles was informed by the reason that they could easily navigate difficult terrains in facilitating movement of the Chairmen even at the grassroots communities.

While praying for the vehicles not to be involved in any form of accident, the Governor enjoined the Council bosses to ensure adequate maintenance of the vehicles so as to add value to their respective administrations.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Barrister Ken Achabo Atam had earlier stated that the procurement of the vehicles was to enhance service delivery by the Council Chairmen.

The Guma Local Government Chairman and Chairman ALGON Benue State, Dr Mike Ubah who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for what he described as the Governor’s sustained efforts toward the growth and development of the third tier of government.