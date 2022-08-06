Ortom Hails Impact Of TETFUND On Educational Development

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has acknowledged the positive impact of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND in the growth of the educational subsector in the country.

Governor Ortom stated this on Friday, August 5th, 2022 when he received the Executive Secretary of TETFUND, Arc. Sonny Echono who paid him a courtesy call at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi.

The Governor said he was impressed with the laudable achievements of TETFUND as an agency of the federal government, pointing out that the footprints of the agency were visible in most tertiary institutions across the country.

Governor Ortom then called on the federal government to understudy the successes recorded by the agency and replicate same in other sectors of the economy, particularly in the area of improving the security of the nation.

The Governor praised the dedication and commitment of the TETFUND boss, Arc. Echono in the previous assignments he has handled, such as Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education, as well as the President of the Nigerian Institute of Architecs.

The Governor commended the TETFUND boss for also making the state proud in his current responsibility as the Executive Secretary of the education agency.

He assured Arc. Echono of the unflinching support of the Benue State government to enable him succeed in his responsibility, stressing that “our prayers are with you to finish strong.”

Earlier, the Executive Secretary, TETFUND, Arc. Echono had informed the Governor that he was in the State to inspect TETFUND sponsored projects at the Benue State University and Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University as well as ascertain other areas of interventions for the institutions.

He lauded Governor Ortom for what he described as his uncommon determination to guarantee the security of lives and property of Benue people and prayed to God to sustain the Governor’s quest for the common good of citizens.

The TETFUND Boss pointed out that Benue State has a comparative advantage in human capital investment, noting that Benue people were among the best brains contributing to the growth of the nation’s economy especially in the educational subsector.

Arc. Echono was accompanied on the visit by Engr. Samson Imoni, Felix Akiga, the Vice Chancellor, Benue State University, Professor Tor Iorapuu as well as other principal officers of the Benue State University.

The Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, the State Head of Service, Mrs. Veronica Onyeke, Commissioner for Health and Human Services, Dr. Joseph Ngbea were among government officials who were on hand to receive the guests.