Oro Kingdom Backs Kwara Gov For Second Term

People of Oro Kingdom have resolved to back Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for second term based on his unprecedented achievements in the ancient community, Oro Descendants Union announced on Saturday.

The union made the endorsement at the 20th coronation anniversary of the Oloro of Oro Land Oba AbdulRafiu Ajiboye Oyelaran I, where the Governor’s many feats in the town earned him the title of Akorede of Oro Kingdom — one who brings goodies.

His wife, Ambassador Olufolake AbdulRazaq, received the title of Yeye Akorede of Oro Kingdom — along with several other dignitaries who were given varying titles to commend their contributions to the growth of Oro.

The colourful event was attended by federal lawmakers, top government officials, senior royalties, and senior citizens from across Kwara State and beyond.

“We, the people of Oro, are strongly behind Your Excellency in your quest to run for a second term, given your unprecedented achievements in all ramifications in the last 44 months,”

according to a speech read on behalf of the President of ODU by its National Publicity Secretary Mr. Kayode Adeyipo.

The influential body listed some of the projects in Oro to include comprehensive overhaul of Oro Grammar School for the first time in 65 years;

asphalt laid road linking the Okerimi Oro junction to the Ilorin-Omu Aran-Lokoja road; comprehensive renovation of Oro General Hospital which the body said is also unprecedented in the history of the kingdom.

The body said the administration has made learning more conducive with its overhaul of many schools in the town and across the state, including Onila and Oloro villages which ODU said were getting such interventions for the first time in a century.

“The physical achievements that were recorded in Oro in the last twenty years are incomparable, particularly from 2019 till date. It is delightful to note that during the monarchs’ reign,

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has positively touched the lives of and added value to us as a people,” according to the speech.

“The various projects embarked upon by the AbdulRazaq’s administration have clearly shown that the Oro Kingdom has not been forgotten by the state government. The list is endless.”

The President described the reign of Oba AbdulRafiu as peaceful and progressive, and that the anniversary was deserving, calling on sons and daughters of Oro Community to continue to exist in unity and peace.

Among the dignitaries at the event were Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi; House of Representatives member Hon. Raheem Ajulo-opin; Hon Justice Gboloshade Ojo of Court of Appeal; Chairman LUBCON Nig Engr. Jani Ibrahim; Former Grand Kadi Shari’a Court of Appeal Justice Idris Haroon;

Danmasanin Ilorin Engr Suleiman Yahya Alapansanpa; Chairman YOLAS Consultancy Engr Lanre Shagaya; the Oloro in Council; and other awardees and other members of Oro Community among others.

Top among the traditional rulers in attendance were the Olupo of Ajase-Ipo Oba Ismail Yahaya Alebiosu; Elese of Igbaja, Oba Ahmed Babalola Awuni Arepo III; Olomu of Omu-Aran Oba AbdulRaheem Adeoti; Olosi of Osi Oba Salihu Arowobeku II; and the Oloro of Oro and celebrant of the day Oba AbdulRafiu Olaniyi Ajiboye Oyelaran (I).

AbdulRazaq, in his acceptance speech, reiterated his administratiion’s commitment to making life more worth living for the people of Oro

and Kwara State by increasing and improving the presence of basic infrastructure such as link roads, schools, hospitals, among others.

He said the government is working with the National Assembly members on how to upgrade the College of Education in Oro to a federal institution, assuring that the dream will soon come to pass.

“As a government, you have seen what we have done in the kingdom and we intend to do more. There is a lot more to do, fixing the schools, continuous upgrade of other institutions and human capital development,” the Governor said.

He congratulated the Oloro of Oro on the 20th anniversary of his ascending the throne, appreciating the Chieftaincy title given to him by the monarch.

“Without a doubt, your reign has brought a lot of development and unity to Oro. May your reign be long, Your Royal Highness,” he said.

He commended the traditional institutions for their support for the government, particularly in the area of peace and harmonious coexistence of the people.