Orji Kalu Sponsors 51 Bills At Senate

51 Bills Sponsored by Orji Kalu in NASS As Abia North Senator (2019-Present)

1. A bill for an act to amend the administration of criminal justice act 2015 and other related matters bill 2020.

2. A bill for an act to establish the national food bank and to provide for matters connected with or incidental to the foregoing, bill 2021.

3. A bill for an act to alter the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended) to provide that the federal government and the state governments shall have concurrent legislative powers on railway, and to provide for matters related thereto,2021.

4. A bill for an act to amend the federal colleges of education act, to provide for the establishment of federal college of education(technical) Arochukwu 2022

5. Coastal and inland shipping act(cabotage) amendment bill 2022.

6.National tax crimes commission (establishment,etc)bill, 2022 .

7. Federal polytechnic abiriba,Abia state establishment bill 2022

8. A bill for an act to amend compulsory, free universal basic education act 2004 to provide for increased funding of basic education in Nigeria bill 2022.

9. A bill for an act to amend the national environmental standards and regulations enforcement agency (establishment) act, 2007 to provide for the prevention and control of atmospheric air pollution and other related matters thereto bill 2022.

10. A bill for an act to amend compulsory, free universal basic education act 2004 to provide for increased funding of basic education in Nigeria bill 2022

11. Federal University of Medical Sciences and biomedical technology, Umunna, Abia State establishment bill, 2022.

12. A bill for an act to make provision of chartered institute of environment and safety management(establishment) bill, 2022.

13. A bill for an act to amend armed forces act chapter a20 laws of the federation of nigeria 2004 in other to improve professionalism by providing for fixed tenure of service chiefs and other related matter thereto, bill 2022.

14. A bill for an act to amend the statutory corporations (modifications, etc.) Act, cap. S12 laws of the federation of nigeria 2004, to update the list of the statutory corporation as provided in its enabling legal regime and for related matters.

15. Bank employees etc.(Declaration of assets)act1986 (amendment) bill 2022

16. Nigeria film and video censors board act(amendment) bill 2022.

17. Code of conduct bureau amendment bill 2022

18.National agriculture improvement bill 2022

19. A bill for an act to safeguard and protect journalist and media professionals by providing a safe working environment for journalist bill 2022.

20. A bill for an act to achieve universal health coverage and sustainable health development through primary health care and providing suitable financial risk protection mechanism and other related matters 2022.

21. A bill for an act to provide for the establishment of the Nigeria Chinese language village, as an inter-university centre for Chinese studies(and other related matters) bill 2022.

22. A bill for an act to prescribe the number of justices of the court of appeal by increasing the number to ensure speedy administration of justice.PURSUANT TO CONSTITUTIONAL PROVISION OF SECTIONS 237(2) (b) OF THE CONSTITUTION OF THE FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA AS AMENDED BILL 2022.

23. A bill for an act to promote the green economy in the context of sustainable development and poverty eradication in Nigeria,2022.

24. A bill for an act to establish the Nigeria women trust fund and other connected matters 2022.

25. A bill for an act promoting energy efficiency in public buildings in nigeria bill, 2022

26. A bill for an act to amend the Nigeria police act 1967 and other related matters therein 2022

27. A bill for an act to provide for professional bodies (special provisions) act (amendment) bill, 2022

28. A bill for an act to provide for compulsory guidelines for establishing public institution bill, 2022

29. A bill for an act to amend the fire service act and other related matters therein 2022.

30. Citizens welfare bill 2022.

31. Finance (control and management) act 1958 amendment bill 2022

32. Nigerian electricity health and safety bill 2022

49. A bill for an act to provide for the establishment of federal university of technology, ovim,isikwuato l.G.A,Abia state and for other matters connected therewith bill 2022

