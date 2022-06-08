Orji Kalu Hails Tinubu, Lawan, Others After APC Primary

Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his emergence as the presidential flagbearer of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

Tinubu emerged APC flagbearer after scoring 1,271 votes in the party’s primary election held at the Eagles Square in Abuja on Tuesday.

This means that he will be slugging it out with former vice president Atiku Abubakar who is the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 presidential election.

Reacting to the news, Orji Klau wrote on Facebook, “To all the aspirants who participated in the concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election, especially my dear friend and the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan, I congratulate you for the good and wonderful outing.

“Everyone did enough campaign needed to win the Primary election but it is only one candidate that will represent the party in the general election.

“To my friend and colleague, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who has been elected as our party’s presidential flag bearer, big congratulations to you. The APC Won.

“As a faithful party man, I also congratulate the party for its victory and I encourage all other aspirants to accept this victory in the spirit of sportsmanship.

“We owe the party an open mind and total support.

“Most importantly, I hope this win brings a deeper reflection about South East and North East in the affairs of the nation.

“May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”