Orji Kalu Hails New APC Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated former Governor of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu on his emergence as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Describing the helmsman of the APC as a consummate politician and seasoned public administrator, Kalu stressed that the National Chairman will bring to bear his experience in public sector in his new role.

Commending President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts in promoting peace and unity in the party, Kalu applauded other contenders for various positions for withdrawing from the race, adding that their level of maturity and spirit of sportsmanship should be emulated by the political class.

The Chief Whip also felicitated other newly elected officials of the party, while stressing that the ideals of the party must be upheld across board by the new leadership of the party.

He said, “I am delighted with the emergence of former Governor of Nasarawa state, Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“The new helmsman will deploy his political dexterity and administrative acumen in galvanizing grassroots support for party.

“The former Governor is a highly detrabilized Nigerian, with passion for growth and progress of the country.

“The National Chairman has what it takes for the party to come out victorious in the 2023 general elections”.

Kalu while admonishing chieftains and members of the APC to rally support for the new leadership of the party, wished the party officials success in their new roles.