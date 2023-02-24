Orji Kalu Denies APC Suspension

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu, has rubbished a report stating that he has been suspended by the All Progressives Congress, APC.

According to the Senator currently contesting for the Abia North Senatorial seat, Abia State, the report is nothing but lies.

Kalu said this in a post on his official Facebook page on Friday.

He wrote, “I am not worried when politicians who have lost relevance resort to propaganda and blackmail. I am only worried when respected media houses become agents of mischief. It is for this kind of mischief that the federal government is emphasizing on media regulations. Vanguard’s reported news on my suspension from the APC is highly unprofessional and embarrassing to the media house.

“I understand that the opposition’s only strategy is propaganda but “Vanguard” accepting to be used for such news shows another height of ignorance. Constitutionally , it is only the NWC and NEC of a party that has the right to suspend a sitting Senator. Vanguard has publicly taken political positions and it’s a great shame to feed the public with lies.”