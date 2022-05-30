Orji Kalu Condemns Abduction Of Methodist Prelate, Samuel Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has condemned the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kalu.

In a statement he signed, the Senator urged security operatives to ensure they rescue the kidnap victim.

“The abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu and others is pathetic and disheartening,” Kalu said.

“Security agencies must live up to expectations in rescuing the victims.

“The kidnap of these officials of the Methodist Church of Nigeria is totally condemned and unacceptable.”

Kalu also prayed for the safe release of the abducted.