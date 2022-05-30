News

Orji Kalu Condemns Abduction Of Methodist Prelate, Samuel Kalu

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
43
Orji Kalu

The Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu, has condemned the abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, Samuel Kalu.

In a statement he signed, the Senator urged security operatives to ensure they rescue the kidnap victim.

“The abduction of the Prelate of the Methodist Church of Nigeria, His Eminence Samuel Kanu and others is pathetic and disheartening,” Kalu said.

“Security agencies must live up to expectations in rescuing the victims.

“The kidnap of these officials of the Methodist Church of Nigeria is totally condemned and unacceptable.”

Kalu also prayed for the safe release of the abducted.

Anthony Adeniyi12 hours ago
43

Related Articles

Peter Obi

2023: Peter Obi’s Acceptance Speech As Labour Party’s Presidential Candidate

9 hours ago
army

No Nigerian Territory Attacked By Cameroonian Separatists – Army

9 hours ago
zulum

Insecurity: Zulum Graces Seminar On Using ‘Fatawa’ For Peace

9 hours ago

7 Division Hosts Discharged Soldiers To Valedictory Service

12 hours ago