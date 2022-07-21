Business

Orange Group To Invest In Nigeria Market

Anthony Adeniyi57 mins ago
Building on the fact that Nigeria has the largest Digital Economy in Africa and a National Digital Economy, Policy and Strategy that is consolidating the growth of the Digital Economy Sector, a delegation from Orange Group, (the Middle East and Africa) paid a courtesy visit to the Communications and Digital Economy Complex, Abuja.

The Orange team was in Abuja to officially inform the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim (Pantami) of Orange’s decision to invest in the Nigerian Market. The team was led by Board Member of Orange group, Mrs Victoria Adefala.

Other members of the delegation included; Mrs Aminata Kana Ndiaye, CEO Orange Sierra Leone, Mr Alban Lo Gatto, General Counsel and Mr Jean Francois Thomas, Chief Strategy Officer

