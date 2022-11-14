Opposition Parties Plotting To Burn INEC Offices In Oyo – Makinde

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has alleged plans by the opposition parties to burn offices of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in the state.

Recall that INEC offices were recently burnt in Osun and Ogun states.

Similar occurrences have been recorded across the country.

Warning against an occurrence in Oyo, Makinde made the allegation in a statement issued by the chairman of his campaign team, Dotun Oyelade.

Oyelade said, “Having noticed the untoward and ignoble development of perpetrating arson against INEC facilities by unscrupulous elements in the society, we would like to warn the opposition in Oyo State not to even think of carrying out such heinous crime, as it cannot save them from losing the forthcoming election.

“But if the opposition in Oyo State thinks it can copy that template to disorient the people and walk away scot-free with unmerited victory, then it must perish the thought, as such action will not be condoned in the State.

“It is also important to warn the electoral body, INEC, and security agencies in the State to be alert and on guard and to beef up security at all facilities where election-related materials are kept,” he said.