Opening Legs For Money Is Nonsense – BBNAIJA’s Phyna

Former Big Brother Naija housemates, Phyna and Bella, have boasted about working hard for their money and compared themselves with ladies who trade their bodies for money.

The BBNaija stars made this known in a Tiktok live video that went viral on Saturday.

Bella said, “ When you work hard for your money, every penny counts” and Phyna added, “Bella opening legs for money is even nonsense.

“Is just like I buy my car now and somebody buys you car, let’s just say like person buy you house and I buy my house by myself.

“Wetin them buy for you, I bought it for myself, e different. Na my money, hard earned money

“So whenever I walk into my house I am usually proud of myself because I did that and nobody gave me the money. I don’t need to do something not legit. I did it myself.”

“You don’t have to wake up in different hotels every morning,” Phyna concluded.