Oparanozie Announces Retirement from Professional Football

Super Falcons player Desire Oparanozie has announced her retirement from professional football.

Oparanozie made this known in a post on X shared on Wednesday.

She wrote, “To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now. I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country.

“To every team and coach I have played for, to every mate I’ve played alongside, and to every opponent I have played against, thank you all for being part of this incredible journey. Thank you football, thank you Nigeria.

Desire Ugochi Oparanozie.”