Ooni’s Spokesman Keeps Mum On Monarch’s Coming Weddings

Moses Olafare, the spokesman for the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitam Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has said he cannot speak on the reported coming wedding of the monarch.

Olafare who said he was not unaware of the wedding, however, said he was not yet authorized to speak on it.

This is coming weeks after the Ooni welcomed a new bride onto his palace.

The monarch and his new wife, Mariam Anako, recently attended the last Olojo Festival together.

However, a new flyer purported a wedding ceremony between one Ashley Adegoke and the Ooni, coming up on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

Another flyer also purported another coming wedding ceremony between the monarch and a beauty queen.

But when contacted on Monday for confirmation of the two upcoming wedding ceremonies that Ooni had been linked to, Olafare simply said, “I am not unaware of information about weddings, but I don’t have formal clearance to comment yet.

“I am aware of certain activities going on, but I have not been officially cleared to comment. I also see those things on the social media. At the appropriate time, we will comment, especially if need arises for that.”