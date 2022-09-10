Ooni’s Estranged Wife, Naomi, Receives Honorary Degree

Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has bagged a honorary Doctor of Philosophy from Myles Leadership University in the Benin Republic.

This she made known via a video she shared on social media on Friday.

She wrote, “A glorious night it is, for me and my loved ones. I’m excited to announce to you that another feather just got added to my crown. Today, I got conferred with the award of honorary Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) by the prestigious Myles Leadership University.

“While you walk through this world, please work hard. The heat will come but soon the honours will follow. The road may be bumpy but with prayers and consistency, the ride would eventually become smooth.”