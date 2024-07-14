Ooni of Ife Seeks End to Barriers Against Young Leaders

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has hailed a landmark assembly of Africa’s leading figures in politics, business, and culture as a significant step towards the continent’s future.

In a statement on the social media platform X, the Ooni described the meeting as a historic occasion where key leaders discussed Africa’s liberation and the end of neo-colonialism.

Oba Ogunwusi emphasized the shared commitment to Africa’s renaissance, highlighting the collective resolve to restore the continent’s former glory. He spoke of a vision where Africa’s progeny honor the legacy and splendor of their homeland by forging strategies to achieve unity and accountability.

“United, we shall advance with integrity and determination, building, growing, and flourishing as one,” the Ooni stated.

He pledged, along with other distinguished royals across the continent, to remove barriers that hinder young leaders, ensuring they have a rightful place in Africa’s resurgence.