Ooni Moves to Reduce Food Price in Southwest

The Oono of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyemi Ogunwusi, is making effort to ensure that food prices drop in the Southwest.

In the meantime, he has boldly and responsively intervened in bringing down the seemingly uncontrolled escalating prices of food stuffs in his domain.

This was disclosed by former presidential adviser, Doyin Okupe.

According to Okupe, the monarch went out of his way to summon market leaders to meetings in his palace where after much deliberations and negotiations, traders agreed to bring down the prices of common foodstuffs in their markets.

Speaking of the effort, Okupe said, “This way the excessive profiteering by greedy traders who wantingly exploited the masses was curtailed.

“In a chat with the Ooni this morning, he informed me that he is making serious efforts that this highly commendable initiative is replicated all over the southwest.

“The Ooni has made us proud and as the late former President of the USA,once said ” Ask not what your country can do for you- ask what you can do for your country” and I humbly add ” and its people”