Onwordi Excited As Delta PDP Promises Free, Fair Primaries

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) House of Assembly Aspirant in Aniocha South Delta State Hon James Onwordi Endurance has promised to offer good representation if elected as lawmaker in Delta State.

Onwordi who attended the PDP stakeholders meeting at Asaba noted that the promise by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and the state PDP chairman in conducting free and fair primaries is a welcome development that has encouraged aspirants in going for a level playing ground .

He said , he is optimistic about his victory looking at the level of support he has received from members of the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Onwordi commended the Delta State Governor Sen Ifeanyi Okowa for holding the party strong and for not imposing aspirants on the people.

“I am excited today because the Governor and the party chairman has promised us free and fair primaries.

We were troubled before now with the falsehood being spread in our local government areas but today we are relieved after hearing from the governor .

Governor Okowa has been a leader of integrity and a governor of fairness, justice and equity.

We have trust in his leadership and we believe free and fair primaries will be the order of the day.

I must appreciate our party stakeholders for the unity we are enjoying in our party .

The PDP is the only party that mean well for the good people of Delta State and we can see it from the achievements recorded in the past years.” he said .