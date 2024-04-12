Onu’s Death a Loss for Ministry of Innovation, Science and Technology – Minister

The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Chief Uche Nnaji, has expressed profound sorrow over the death of Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, describing it as a significant loss to the ministry and the nation.

Nnaji praised his successor Onu as a visionary and dedicated administrator whose remarkable contributions have notably advanced the Innovation, Science, and Technology sector in Nigeria.

Nnaji made these remarks following his visit to the late minister’s residence in Abuja. He reminisced about Onu’s tenure as the minister from November 2015 to May 2022, a period marked by significant achievements within the sector.

The Ministry, Nnaji noted, is in mourning, reflecting on the loss of a disciplined and passionate leader whose integrity and dedication have left an indelible mark on the IST landscape.

He also extended a call to the Ministry’s staff and all Nigerians to uphold Dr. Onu’s exemplary commitment to the nation and to continue striving for its success.

To Onu’s family, he conveyed his condolences, asserting that the deceased’s impactful and fulfilled life should offer them some solace during this difficult time.