Onslaught Launched Against Killer Herdsmen In South-West

Following fresh activities of killer-herdsmen and kidnappers in parts of the South-West, the governments of two states in the region have initiated aggressive actions to stop the criminals in their tracks.

In Ondo State, operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Network code-named Amotekun have been drafted into the state’s forests in response to suspected killer-herdsmen’s raids of ljagba, Imoru, Arimogija communities in Ose Local Government Area.

Also, the Ogun State government announced its decision to procure drones to enhance security and assist security agencies in monitoring identified black spots in the state, particularly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It said the drones are to be deployed to combat kid-napping, banditry, armed robbery and other criminal activities being perpetrated on the highway.

The commander of Amotekun in Ondo State, Chief Adetunji Adeleye, explained that men of the corps were drafted into the forests following the herdsmen’s invasion of the three communities, just as all routes leading to the communities have been secured and the herdsmen with their cows driven away from the areas.

Residents of the communities had raised the alarm over the invasion of their farmlands and homes by the herdsmen who they said had been tormenting the people of the areas.

Adeleye said the corps responded to the alarm raised by the residents of the communities and promptly restored peace and order there.

He said: “We have gone into the forests and we have addressed the situation.

“There was an influx of cattle into the state through Ose Local Government Area four days ago but our men have driven them back to where they came from and everything has been settled.

“I want to tell the people in Ose Local Government Area that there is no cause for alarm. We are in the forests and Operation Gba’le Gba’ko is still ongoing.

Also, spokesperson of the police in the state, Funmi Odunlami, said the command has also drafted its men to the communities to ascertain the happenings there.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, on Security Matters, Jimoh Dojumo, also explained that those that attacked the communities and villages were not from Ondo State but from neighbouring Edo State.

Dojumo said the criminals usually enter the state through footpaths into the communities and villages and leave through the same paths after perpetrating their evil.

He said: “They have been creating problems for us but Our territory is secured with the presence of Amotekun men. I can assure you that the activities of these criminals will soon be checked

“We are not relenting in our efforts to flush out criminal elements from the state to ensure the security of lives and property of our people.” The traditional ruler of Imoru, Oba Rotimi Obamu-wagun, commended the state government and security agencies for taking proactive steps in repelling the bandits and protecting the people.

Oba Obamuwagun confirmed the frequent invasion of the area by herdsmen, saying the criminals always entered the communities through a forest reserve between Ondo and Edo states.

“It is true. The criminals came into our communities ferociously. If not for the state government intervening in the matter, the criminals would have sacked a the communities here and sent everyone away from their homes. But we thank the government for intervening,” the traditional ruler said.

Similarly, the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Friday announced his administration’s procurement of drones to enhance security and assist security agencies in monitoring identified black spots in the state, particularly the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The governor made the announcement in Abeokuta at the launch of the 2023

Armed Forces Remembrance

Day Emblem.

According to him, the drones, which will be delivered soon, will be deployed to combat kidnapping, banditry, armed robbery and other criminal activities being perpetrated on the highway.

Abiodun, who said his administration would continue to find ways of supporting security agencies in the state, disclosed that plans were under way to partner top personnel in the law enforcement to work with the state in the area of training, support and fund raising.

He said: “We will soon be taking delivery of our drones that we have ordered. This will allow us to monitor the length and breadth of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway and all those areas where people engage in nefarious activities.

“We will continue to find those that will collaborate with us. I recently met with two people who are highly placed in law enforcement and have decided that they are going to come and work with us by assisting with train-ing, support and fund raising.

I will unveil these people in the next couple of weeks and introduce them to you.”

He, therefore, on behalf of the Ogun State government, donated a sum of N10 million to the Nigeria Legion and charged its personnel to continue to discharge their duties accordingly.

Abiodun, however, called on the people of the state and the country as a whole to see the remembrance of the country’s fallen heroes as an opportunity to appreciate their sacrifices by looking after the welfare of their widows and immediate family members, noting that they shouldn’t be left alone to weather the storm of loneliness.

Abiodun congratulated the Brigade Commander of the 35 Artillery Brigade, Alamala and his counterpart at the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brigadier General Isa Abdul-lahi and Mrs Archie-Abia Ibinabo, on their promotion to the rank of Major General in the Nigerian Army and Assistant Controller General of the NDLEA, respectively.

He commended the duo for discharging their duties responsibly and meritoriously.

In a remark, the state chairman of the Nigeria Legion, Master Warrant Officer Olu-muyiwa Orukotan (rtd), commended Governor Abiodun for being a pillar of support for the Legion in the state.

He praised him for empowering about 120 widows in the last two years.

Orukotan disclosed that the legion had directed chairmen and legionnaires to urge parents and guardians to educate their children and wards to steer clear of crime as the 2023 general election draws close.

He called on Nigerians to spare a thought about the suffering of the widows and dependants of fallen heroes and do all within their power to come to their aid.

Tribune