Onochie Confirmed As NDDC Chairman

The Nomination of Lauretta Ifeanyi Onochie from Delta State representing South-South has been confirmed as Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

This was after President Muhammadu Buhari forwarded her name to the National Assembly for screening and confirmation.

Buhari had also named 14 others in the letter as Managing Director, Executive Directors and members of the Board.

They include Samuel Ogbokwu, from Bayelsa State, as the Managing Director, who would serve for a term of two years to complete the term of his predecessor in office.

The list also included Dimgba Erugba, representing Abia State, Dr. Emem Willcox Wills ( Akwa Ibom), Elder Denyanbofa Dimaro (Bayelsa State), Hon. Orok Duke (Cross River) and Dr. Pius Odudu ( Edo State).

Engineer Anthony Ekenne, (Imo State), Hon. Gbenga Edema (Ondo State), Elekwachi Dimkpa (Rivers State), Alhaji Mohammed Kabir Abubakar, ( Nasarawa State, representing North-Cenral zone), Alhaji Sadiq Sami Sule – Ikoh ( Kebbi State, North-West) and Prof. Tahir Mamman SAN, (Adamawa State, North-East)

The President also nominated Major-General Charles Airhiavbere (rtd) from Edo State as the (Executive Director, Finance) and Charles Ogunmola, from Ondo State, as the Executive Director, Projects also made the lists of appointees for the NDDC.