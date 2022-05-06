Only Tinubu Can Make APC Retain Power After Buhari – Magnus Abe

Senator Magnus Abe has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is the politician that can help the All Progressives Congress, APC, retain power after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves office.

The governorship aspirant in Rivers State also spoke of plans by the party to boot out the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“As far this party is concerned, we cannot afford to take somebody who is not part of us. Whatever disagreements that we have, it is important that we remember that we started this thing together.

“We suffered teargas together, we suffered punishment together. We were ostracised together, we built this party together, but we have never gained anything because we did not win.

“We want to form a government in Rivers State. It will be an APC government because we are the APC members and we are running on the platform and the logo of the APC,” he stated.

The former lawmaker said the APC national leader would still support the party whether he gets the ticket or not.

“Tinubu is the only man that can deliver the killer punch that will make the APC to remain in power after President Muhammadu Buhari leaves.

“Whether Tinubu wins the APC ticket or not, I will contest the governorship of Rivers State and still stand a chance of winning. We must choose the APC candidate that will deliver the APC in Rivers State,” he stated.