Only Peter Obi Can Fix Nigeria, Says Peter Okoye

Peter Obi
Peter Obi

Peter Okoye aka Mr P of Psquare has thrown his weight behind the presidential ambition of former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi.

In a post on Facebook, Peter Okoye stated that Peter Obi is the most qualified to save and fix the Country.

According to the singer, “I don’t like getting involved in Politics but you see this Man right here!

“He is the most qualified to save and fix our beloved Country!

“A Disciplined and Principled man. Peter Obi will tell you place, name, and time of what he did. Go and Verify

“My dear Delegate! I can no longer hold it anymore! Pls give us PETER OBI 🗳 Sir! You have my support.”

