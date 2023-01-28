Only Atiku Can Save Nigerians From APC – Campaign Team

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Organization has called on Nigerians to go out enmasse and take possession of their PVCs and get ready to vote in Atiku Abubakar as President come February 25.

The campaign urged.Nigerians to note that their only chance of expelling the “insensitive, corrupt and vicious All Progressives Congress (APC), that has brought monumental anguish and pains to our country in the last seven and half years, is by collecting their PVCs and voting for Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to instate a purposeful leadership and commence the onerous task of rebuilding our nation.”

The spokesperson for the organization, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this in a statement on Saturday.

He continued, “Our Campaign appreciates the tremendous support, contributions and solidarity by overwhelming majority of Nigerians towards Atiku Abubakar in furtherance of their consensus that Atiku is the candidate with the desired experience, capacity, competence, integrity and national acceptability to lead our nation out of the abyss in which she has been sunk by the APC.

“All eligible Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious, sectional or even political affiliations must therefore rise to the occasion, collect their PVCs, go the polls, elect Atiku Abubakar and defend their votes as a patriotic duty to redeem and rescue our nation at this critical time.

“Atiku/Okowa Campaign stands with Nigerians in charging INEC to put all measures in place to ensure free, fair, transparent and credible electoral process that will be a reflection of the Will of the people as expressed at the ballot.

“It is imperative to state that Nigerians are expressing their Will towards Atiku Abubakar and this tide is very clear to all.

“Our campaign therefore urges President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure that all institutions charged with the responsibilities of delivering credible polls to Nigerians deliver on their respective mandates in the collective interest of our nation.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign counsels the APC and its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to read the handwriting on the wall and eat the humble pie by apologizing to the nation, accept their general rejection and concede defeat ahead of the presidential election.”