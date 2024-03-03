Onitsha-based Lawyer Denies Using Hot Iron, Knife on 10-year-old Maid

The Nigeria Police Force has arrested and paraded Onitsha-based Lawyer, Mrs Adachukwu Okorafor, for allegedly inflicting heavy injuries on her 10-year-old maid named Happiness.

Okorafor is said to have designed the girl’s her legs and body with hot iron and a kitchen knife for reasons best known to her.

In a psot shared on X after the parade, Minister of Women Affairs, Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, said Okorafor denied the allegation against her.

She said, “For the umpteenth time, I wish to convey my sincere gratitude to the IGP and my brother Kayode Egbetokun who effective and coordinated efforts which culminated to the arrest and yesterday’s media parade of the Onitsha Based Lawyer, Mrs Adachukwu Okorafor for allegedly inflicting heavy injuries on her maid and 10 year old Happiness. Special kudos to the police for their unflinching support for the fight against Child Abuse and other forms of Molestation against Minors and other vulnerable children.

“I had the opportunity of addressing the press and keeping Nigerians abreast on this sad development and for us in the Ministry, it is most disturbing to note that the Lawyer who is aware of the position of the law on child molestation was alleged to have designed the girl’s her legs and body with hot iron and a kitchen knife. Though she denied all these allegations but we are counting on other objective procedures such as Doctor’s reports because the poor girl is still undergoing medical treatment, proper investigation and judicial process on this matter.

“What my Ministry is pursuing is justice for the poor girl because under the present dispensation, it is no longer business as usual, we will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit for equity and fairness for women and the vulnerable in our society.The Police have also pledged to ensure proper investigation of the matter before arraigning the suspect before a court.”