Oni Commends Oyebanji’s Leadership Style

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Engr Segun Oni, has expressed his admiration for the leadership style of Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his dedication to the development and progress of the state, describing it as exemplary and a model for other leaders.

Engr Oni gave the commendation on Sunday when the Governor paid him a private visit at his Ifaki- Ekiti residence. He lauded Governor Oyebanji’s commitment to good governance, maintaining that his inclusive approach to governance has fostered unity and peace in the state, thereby creating an environment conducive to growth and prosperity.

Oni, while noting that he may have different views on certain policies or decisions of the administration, said he will never criticize the Governor openly. Instead, he said he would rather approach the Governor in a manner that promotes progress rather than discord.

While expressing his willingness to offer advice and guidance privately if necessary, the former Governor stressed that sharing experience would further lead to more effective governance and better outcomes for the people of the state.

“Well, a lot of you will know I don’t make pretence, if his style is not what I can be proud of, i will not associate with him, I will find a way of avoiding him and am sure you know I have done that before with some other people.

“So, if you see us in rapport, it is because his style is agreeable to mine and am very proud of him. if there is a little suggestion, yes am free to make it to him, you can never hear me saying something about government of Ekiti State, especially if it is a criticism because I can easily tell him ” the former Governor asserted

In his own remarks, Governor Oyebaji, who explained that the visit was part of his usual routine visit to former Governors and leaders in the state, said it was part of his commitment to learning from their wealth of experience and keeping them informed about the progress and development of the state.

He noted that the visit was to also gather insights that could help refine and enhance his administration’s strategies and policies, get feedback and suggestions, as well as serve as an opportunity to receive an appraisal about his administration’s performance from the former Governor to enable him address current challenges more effectively.

“I do this every time, I just came to see him, I have not seen him in a long while and am free today so, I decided to come share a lot of things with him with respect to happenings in the state and also to drink from his fountain of knowledge” the Governor said.