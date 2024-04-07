Ongo Gov Poll: PDP to Hold Ward Congress Monday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of party members to serve as members of the Ondo State Ward Congress Electoral Committee to conduct the 3-Man Ad-Hoc Ward Congress for the purpose of electing 3Ad-Hoc Delegates per Ward (one of whom shall be a woman) in each of the 203 Wards of Ondo State.

The Ward Congress is scheduled to hold at the Ward Secretariat in each of the 203 Wards on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The members of the Committeeare: 1. Sen. Abba Moro -Chairman 2. Hon. Tom Zakari -Member 3. Comr. Issaiah Makinde -Member 4. Chief David Kolawole Vaughan -Member 5. Barr. Nheoma Ndu -Secretary.

The NWC charged all Governorship aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party in Ondo State to take note and be guided accordingly.