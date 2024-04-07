Politics

Ongo Gov Poll: PDP to Hold Ward Congress Monday

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
64
PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the nomination of party members to serve as members of the Ondo State Ward Congress Electoral Committee to conduct the 3-Man Ad-Hoc Ward Congress for the purpose of electing 3Ad-Hoc Delegates per Ward (one of whom shall be a woman) in each of the 203 Wards of Ondo State.

The Ward Congress is scheduled to hold at the Ward Secretariat in each of the 203 Wards on Monday, April 8, 2024.

The members of the Committeeare: 1. Sen. Abba Moro -Chairman 2. Hon. Tom Zakari -Member 3. Comr. Issaiah Makinde -Member 4. Chief David Kolawole Vaughan -Member 5. Barr. Nheoma Ndu -Secretary.

The NWC charged all Governorship aspirants, leaders, critical stakeholders and members of the party in Ondo State to take note and be guided accordingly.

Tags
Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
64

Related Articles

Daniel Bwala

Why Obi is Threatening to Dump Labour Party – Bwala

6 days ago

PDP Mourns Ex-Kwara Deputy Governor, Elder Peter Kisira

1 week ago
INEC

Edo Gov Election: INEC Publishes Candidates’ Personal Particulars

1 week ago
Labour Party

INEC Disowns Anambra Labour Party Convention

1 week ago