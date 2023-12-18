One Feared Dead as Fire Guts Akala’s House

In a devastating incident on Monday, the residence of the late Adebayo Alao-Akala, former Governor of Oyo State, located in Ogbomosho, was engulfed in flames, resulting in one reported fatality and numerous injuries.

A family source, speaking to Punch, confirmed the tragic incident, attributing the fire to a power surge that occurred between 7.30 am and 8 am. According to the source, the power surge led to a destructive blaze that claimed the life of one individual, with another person sustaining serious injuries.

However, an additional source informed our correspondent that the toll might be higher, with many people reportedly injured in the aftermath of the fire.

The untimely demise of Adebayo Alao-Akala in January 2022 added a poignant layer to the already distressing situation surrounding his former residence. The cause of the power surge remains under investigation, emphasizing the urgency to address potential safety concerns.