One Dead After Roof Collapses at Delhi Airport

At least one person has died after the roof of a terminal building in the Indian capital’s main airport partially collapsed due to heavy rains, with several domestic flights cancelled.

The collapse occurred in New Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport early on Friday, with authorities evacuating Terminal 1 and cancelling flights until 2pm (08:30 GMT), civil aviation minister K Ram Mohan Naidu told reporters at the facility, confirming the death.

Atul Garg, the director of Delhi Fire Services, said at least eight people were injured in the collapse in the terminal’s domestic departure area.

Broadcast images showed a taxi crushed under a wrecked metal pillar at the entrance area of the terminal, which is mostly used by low-cost carriers IndiGo and SpiceJet for domestic flights.

The airport authority said the collapse had been caused by “heavy rain” at 5am (23:30 GMT on Thursday).

“Emergency personnel are working to provide all necessary assistance and medical aid to those affected,” said the authority in a statement.

In addition to the roof, some support beams also collapsed, damaging cars in the pick-up and drop-off area at the terminal, the Press Trust of India news agency said.

