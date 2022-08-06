One Bags 14 Years imprisonment As EFCC Secures 14 Convictions In Kaduna

The Kaduna Zonal Command of the EFCC has secured the conviction and sentencing of 14 persons before Justices Darius Khobo and A.A Bello of the Kaduna State High Court on charges of impersonation, Internet and cybercrime.

The convicts are Hammed Olamilekan (aka James Wright), Shina Victor (aka Alecia Moore Pink), Isaac Garba Amos (aka Jeong Ho), AbdulSalam Isiaka (aka. America Smith), Ahmed AbdulRazak (aka Romilda Carlos), Nnabuihe Micheal ( aka Wayne Henderson,Leonard Maxine, Alex issued Lea and Deanne Manly), Bemu Edward David (aka Mike Alexander Valencia), Bemu Eric Praise (aka Lila Anderson), Destiny Maikarfi (aka Dfb-Hack and Rockunlockz), Paul Adebayo, Ambrose Eden Onyemaechi (aka Hugh Jackman), Kamaldeen Abdullahi (aka Amelia Ralf), Collins Mitchell Ojonye (aka Derrick Richie) and Jeremiah Ogbe Emmanuel, Samuel Anakaa and Daniel Saka.

The defendants who were arrested at various hideouts around the Barnawa, Gbagyi Villa, Unguwan Romi New Extension and Kudenda axis of Kaduna were all found to have defrauded foreign nationals, mostly American and Chinese, through phantom romantic relationships, after assuming the identities of Hollywood celebrities, medical personnel, computer engineer. The offence contravenes Section 142 (1) of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017 and Section 6 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006.

They all pleaded guilty to the charges preferred against them prompting the Prosecuting Counsel N.Salele, E.K Garba, M.E Eimonye, M. Arumemi, YJ Matiyak, M. Lawal and PC. Onyeneho, to ask the courts to convict the defendants accordingly.