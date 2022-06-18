Ondo’ll Continue To Partner Private Sector To Improve Economy – Akeredolu

Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu,SAN, has assured that his administration will continue to partner with private sector to drive the economy of the state.

This is just as the Governor called on the private sector to join the government in the funding and provision of working tools for the security agencies operating in the State.

Governor Akeredolu spoke on Friday at the groundbreaking ceremony of Manuex Place, comprising Manuex Hotels and Resorts. The Manuex Place is being constructed at the premises of the defunct Owena Motels, a part of which has been ceded to Shoprite Shopping Mall since October 2014.

Arakunrin Akeredolu disclosed that on his assumption of office, he saw the necessity for the State to have a befitting 5-Star Hotels and Resorts that could match with any of its kind in Nigeria and be the toast of tourists.

Governor Akeredolu said:”According to the developers, this edifice, when completed will have various facilities: 5-Star Hotel, a Resort comprising amusement park, casinos, swimming pool, sporting arena, etc.

“It is expected that it would be a hospitality destination in the Southwest Zone of this country. Manuex Place has also assured the State Government that the project will be concluded within the next 18 months. We will ensure that conducive and enabling environment is provided to accomplish this giant stride.”

The Governor reiterated that the Ondo State Development and Investment Promotion Agency (ONDIPA), which he described as a one-stop-shop for prospective investors, is still available to handle all business and investment matters in the State.

He said the primary purpose of the agency is to be assisting genuine investors who are desirous of investing in the State in resolving all bureaucratic and legal bottlenecks that may confront them.

“I am glad to report that through ONDIPA, we have launched initiatives and strategies that have turned Ondo State to investors’ haven.” The Governor added.

Governor Akeredolu also reiterated his administration’s zero tolerance for insecurity and criminality, stressing his administration has continued to give necessary support to all security agencies in the State to enable them to get on top of their game.

“Despite the pockets of security challenges in Ondo State, especially the recent horrendous attack on St. Francis’ Catholic Church, Owaluwa, Owo, let me, once more, reiterate our government’s zero tolerance for insecurity and criminality.

“We can say with all confidence that through the collaborative efforts of the Amotekun corps with our regular security agencies, incidents of criminality has been reduced considerably in our State.

“We shall continue to work in synergy with all our security agencies in the State to ensure that the security architecture remains strong and continues to secure the frontiers of Ondo State.

“Let me also call on the private sector to join the government in the funding and provision of working tools for the security agencies operating in our State.

“The contributions of this project will, in no small way, add to the economic, social and spatial development of our great State. The standard of the Hotels and Resorts will invariably increase investors’ interest as well as our Internally Generated Revenue.” He said.

Earlier, the Managing Director/CEO of MANUEX Place, Jide Ipinsagba, disclosed that the edifice would have two helipads for shuttle services within the state, besides a banquet hall with 3320 seats and amusement park.