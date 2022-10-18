Ondo Students, Workers To Wear Native Attires Fridays

The Ondo State Government has granted permission to public servants and students in private and public schools to wear native attires on Fridays.

The government also ordered the closure of Ikare-Akoko Central Mosque to forestall breakdown of law and order.

This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, after the state executive meeting.

She said, ”The Council decided that from now on, every Friday, Workers in Ondo State would be required to wear traditional wears to work. And for students in the State, it is permissible from now on that they can wear traditional attires to school every Friday.

“We made some decisions on law and order within the state. We know there are disturbances around the Central Mosque in Ikare-Akoko. The council decided that the Ikare Mosque should be closed down with immediate effect.

“There would be no prayer offered in that mosque until there is resolution to the issue and the government would be inviting the parties involved in the dispute as well as the league of Imams to resolve the issue at stake.

“Those who trespassed in various locations on government land, their structures would be demolished completely. If you have anything on government land, go and remove them now.

“And those that are writing petitions claiming to be the owners of government land, the government will not tolerate that. So, the council has said those writing petitions to challenge ownership of government land, it won’t be tolerated by the government.

“In terms of environment, we made decisions on the use of plastic waste. The Exco made far reaching decisions and plans are underway to encourage the use of biodegradable materials and the recycling of plastics.

“We made some decisions on Chieftaincy also. The council decided that the petitions received would be reviewed by another commission to be set up soon.

“On budget, today we discussed extensively about budgeting going forward and we made decisions and approved the medium term expenditure framework for 2023/2025.”

On his part, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr. Adewale Akinlosotu, further explained that the decision to allow native attires on Friday was to preserve the Yoruba culture.

“Basically, we are declaring Friday as a cultural Day. For students of both private and public schools, it is permissible to wear their cultural attires to schools on Fridays.

“You will agree with me that your culture makes who you are. With the Western Civilization today, culture is going into extinction. We have to make sure that we protect our culture from going into extinction.

“We want to commend Mr. Governor for his interest in this sector to make sure that our culture is protected. This is one of the things we are going to be doing. Hopefully in the future or in the near future, we are going to come up with another programmes that will enhance our culture,” he said.