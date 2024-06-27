Ondo Poll: Prepare for More Shocker, Agboola Warns Aiyedatiwa

Ahead of the coming Ondo Governorship election, Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his party, the All Progressives Congress, have been advised to brace up for more shocking moments as they got on Wednesday in Akure.

Ayo Fadaka, Head of Media and Publicity to the Peoples Democratic Party candidate and former deputy governor of Ondo, Agboola Ajayi, advised in a statement issued in Akure on Thursday.

Concise News learnt that on Wednesday, some members of the APC defected in their thousands to the PDP. They were led by the leaders of three major groups in the Akure South arm of the APC to rescue the state from what they described as “its present precarious state.”

Meanwhile, the Lucky Ayedatiwa Campaign Organisation, in a statement signed by Kayode Fasua, the Media Director, on Wednesday evening, alleged that the Wednesday decampees were rented for the purpose.

Rubbishing the APC and their campaign organisation claim, Fadaka described it “as the thunderbolt effect of the Akure defection on the APC candidate,” adding that “only a resident(s) of the state living in self-denial, would feign ignorance of the spate of defections in favour of the PDP, that have characterized the State’s political space since Agboola Ajayi emerged as the candidate of the party.”

He mentioned that “APC members have decamped to the PDP, even at Aiyedatiwa’s backyard in his native town” Fadaka said, “It is natural for the APC candidate to think the mammoth crowd he saw decamped in Akure on Wednesday were paid because he thrives in the politics of conscience buying, which he is noted for.”

“We know those who have been sharing dollars like it’s going out of fashion, all in the bid to gain acceptance, but the truth will always be true.

“Those who decamped in Akure on Wednesday are people with fixed address. People who are popular and known in and around http://their.community. The reason they advanced for their defection are reasons every sincere people can relate with and they don’t need to be paid to run away from hunger or leave an undemocratic system like the APC.”

He submitted that “the real shocker awaits the APC and its candidate after the PDP flags off its campaign, Fadaka said paying for people’s conscience, for electoral gain is not in the character of the PDP and its candidate. He said, “Before the Wednesday shocker, APC members have defected to the PDP in their thousands in Ilaje, Ese-Odo, Akoko and Akure South LGs and many are still coming”.

He concluded that “you can’t buy your way into people’s hearts, especially when you represent pain and agony.

“People are aware of what the PDP and its candidate represent, they are tried and trusted, hence, need not pay anyone to join the Ondo rescue team, because the people are hungry and tired of the fake change APC represents.”