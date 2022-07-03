Ondo Police Reveal Why Alleged Abducted Children Were Found Inside A Church

The Ondo State Police Command has revealed why some children were harboured in a church members in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Command, one Pastor Josiah Peter Asumosa, the Assistant Pastor of the Church, had told members that rapture was imminent.

He also told them not to send their children to school.

The Command said, “Following Intelligence Report gathered by the Police at Fagun Division, Ondo Town, that some children are being harboured at The Whole Bible Believers Church AKA ONDO CHURCH, Valentino area, Ondo Town.

“Policemen were sent to the Church to invite the Pastor, the members of the church on sighting the police became violent and attacked them, the policemen called for reinforcement and this led to the arrest of the pastors and other members that assaulted the police.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one Pastor Josiah Peter Asumosa, the Assistant Pastor of the Church told members that Rapture will take place in April but later said it has been changed to September, 2022 and told young members to obey only their parents in the Lord and also discouraged the young ones from going to school as rapture was near.

“A father whose child was among the rescued, said he was denied access to his child and anyone who tried gaining entrance into the church was always attacked by the members.

“In all, Seventy seven (77) members ; Twenty Six (26) children, Eight (8 ) teenagers and Forty Three (43) adult members were rescued

from the Church.

“The two (2) Pastors are currently in Police custody.”