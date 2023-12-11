Ondo Police Arrest Ex-convict for Murder of 42-year-old Woman

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested an ex-convict, Fatai Bakare, for the murder of a 42-year-old woman, Onyimi Grace.

In a statement on Monday, the command said the deceased was found dead ad concealed in a bag popularly known as Ghana Must Go.

The suspect behind the murder, Bakare, was arrested the following day while trying to abscond from the law.

The statement read, “On the 8th of December, 2023, at Ore division in Odigbo local government area of Ondo State, it was reported that one Onyimi Grace aged 42years was found dead and concealed in a Ghana must go bag in an uncompleted building close to the house and the landlords son, Fatai Bakare aged 28years was strongly suspected because he had blood stains on his leg.

“The police swiftly visited the scene but the suspect had absconded.

“The suspect was later arrested the next day on his way to Irele.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect is an ex convict and an Internet fraudster.

“The blood soaked clothes found in the house were the clothes he wore on the said day.

“The case will be transferred to SCID for further investigation.”