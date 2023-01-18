Ondo Increases Maternity Leave For Women

The maternity leave time for female employees of the Ondo State Government was increased from three months to six months on Wednesday.

According to the government, the goal of the initiative was to create a society in which infants were raised with all the necessities for maternal care, which should be provided exclusively during the first six months.

While hosting members of the Federation of Women Lawyers, Ondo State Chapter, at his office in Akure, the state capital, state head of service, Pastor Kayode Ogundele, revealed this.

Ogundele explained that, “Apart from adequate care mothers would be able to give their new-born babies during the leave period, such mothers would be more focused and productive when they resume work as all the initial child-raising challenges would have been addressed sufficiently during the leave period.”

He lauded the complementary roles of FIDA to ameliorate the plights of women and children in the society.

Ogundele said, “FIDA, you have been doing a great job. We have been seeing your roles in terms of activism, in terms of advocacy, and a lot of things you have been doing to help the vulnerable in the society. It is a good job and we pray God would strengthen you to keep it up.”