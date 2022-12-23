Ondo Govt To Upgrade RUGIPO To Varsity

Ondo State Government has set up a seven-member committee for the upgrade of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, to University of Management Sciences and Technology.

Briefing Government House Reporters shortly after the State Executive Council Meeting on Wednesday, the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Pastor Femi Agagu said the council took the decision to convert Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo to a University in line with the Federal Government’s directive that all Polytechnic should either be converted into a University or be affiliated to an existing University.

According to Pastor Agagu, the seven-member committee is chaired by Professor Micheal Favorite while Mr. Gani Ogundahunsi will serve as the Secretary.

Other members of the committee include: Barrister Jimoh Ibrahim; Pastor Olufemi Agagu; Dr. Olawunmi Ilawole; and Professor Christy Ijagbemi.

On Chieftaincy Stool, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Chief Akinwumi Sowore stated that the council have approved about five Communities Chieftaincy Stool.

Chief Sowore noted that the council approved warrant chiefs for Igbesi Oloto in Okitipupa local government and Ojuala in Ese Odo local government areas.

The council also approved the appointment of new Alaaye of Aye.

“The council approved the stool of Akunu in Akoko, the Chieftaincy title is Oluwade. All these approvals were given by the council transmission to the ministry for appointments of both the Obas and warrant chiefs.

“It is a landmark achievement for us at the ministry after proper endorsement and clearance from the ministry of Justice. The government is committed to further approval of the chieftaincy in the state as we have massive installation already going on.” He added.

Also, Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Pastor Emmanuel Igbasan said Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, CON, had earlier assented to the 2023 Appropriation bill into law.

“The 2023 budget represents the icing on the cake of the legacy project that Mr. Governor has embarked upon and landmark achievements across all sector driven by our economic development tragectry of REDEEMED agenda”

“The budget represent the icing on the cake of the legacy project of Arakunrin Akeredolu and his landmark achievements in all sectors varying from the economic development of REDEEMED agenda.

“For the first time in the history of Ondo State, we have a budget where the capital expenditure is greater than the recurrent expenditure and this is because a lot of things are coming out. For example, the reticulation of Owena Dam.

“Part of the legacy projects of this administration will also be about a 1000km of our rural roads which will open up the rural community.” He said.